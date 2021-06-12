DS sold 1,427 units until May, 13.3% less than in 2019

FLIX GARCA

Madrid

Updated on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 – 13:53

It presents the DS4 in Spain, its fourth model and beats the premium market, which falls by 33.1%

Rear view of the DS4New DS4, the fourth ace of the deck Price The luxurious DS 9 is already on sale from 52,300 euros

DS, the French premium brand of the Stellantis group, has just presented its fourth model in the Spanish market, the DS4 Sucha with BMW 1 Series, Audi A3, Alfa Romeo Guiletta, Mercedes-Benz A-Class, CLA and B, and even with a BMW X2 and Lexus UX

During the presentation of the new car, the CEO of the brand, Borja Sekulits, explained that “DS has met its goal of presenting four models in three years. And we have sold 13,941 units of DS sold since July 2018 when the first DS7 arrived, then in May 2019 the DS3 remained, a few months ago the DS9 and now the DS4 arrives “.

Sekulits puffed out when he spoke of the market figures through May. “If the market for cars and SUVs falls in 2021 until May 36%, the premium segment is 33.1%. But we have fallen 13.3% “.

“Until last month we have sold 1,427 units, with which we have a 2.22% share and we are already a little behind Land Rover, which is seventh that has sold 1,436 cars, “said Sekulits.

DS4

Regarding the forecasts “We believe that the second semester will be more positive because the arrival of the DS4 will allow us to gain volume”. With the DS4 the brand will be able to reach that 21.9% of premium customers who buy a premium C segment car.

Sekulits also explained that “Of the total sales until May, 433 units of low-emission vehicles. 8,832 units have been registered in the premium market. But for us, it is very important to have placed 30% of the total sales of electrified models. “

The first brand for sale of electrified models so far this year is Mercedes-Benz with 2,777 units.

Regarding the commercial network, Sekulits said we have 34 exclusive stores, the latest openings in San Sebastin, Alcorcn and Tarragona and the next opening will be Las Palmas. Our network plan is to grow to 42 or 43 stores in the Spanish market “.

All this is said at a time when Stellantis has canceled all contracts with its dealers in Spain. Although the idea of ​​the Spanish subsidiary is to have new partners closed in all brands before the end of the summer.

The DS range It is now composed with the DS3 which is a 4.12 meter B-SUV, the DS4, a C-Hactch / SUV Cup with 4.4 meters, the DS7 Crossback, a C-SUV, with 4.57 meters, and the DS9 D Sedan and E Sedan with 4.93 meters.

“With them, the market coverage will be 69% of the premium market. The C SUV weighs 27% of the market and there are many of us competing, with DS4 we reached 21.9% of the premium market that continues to bet on compact sedans “, according to Sekulits.

Prices

The gasoline engine The basic gasoline engine with Bastille finish starts from 29,900 euros up to 51,150 of the E-Tense, plug-in hybrid, with the highest finish in the range.

The first deliveries to customers will be made in December.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Holidays 2021 Cover THE WORLD TODAY

