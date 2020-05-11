DS Smith, theWorld’s leading provider of sustainable corrugated cardboard, active in the development of innovative solutions in more than 37 countries, has launchedsolidarity initiatives in all its marketsto helpmitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemicin the population.

And in Spain it has not been less. Under the motto #EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos, the workers at the DS Smith plant in Madrid have wanted to contribute their bit bycardboard furniture manufacturing, with the aim that patients could find themselves somewhat more comfortable in such harsh circumstances.

The field hospital received a total of 10,000 individual and multipurpose auxiliary tables(can also be used as a stool) to be placed next to the beds. This type of furniture, made of corrugated cardboard, also has the advantage thatno need for disinfection or cleaningand it can be easily destroyed once its use ends, thus avoiding possible contagions.

The SERMAS Sub-Directorate General for Recruitment has applauded the initiative and congratulated the people who have contributed to making it possible, stating that “it is a great help for people who have to remain hospitalized.” In addition, these little tables have the hashtag printed with the name of the well-known campaign, which has been highly valued by SERMAS, since it transmits a very positive message of encouragement to patients.

Carlos Larriba, Managing Director Cluster West of DS Smith Iberia, has highlightedthe satisfaction that this donation has brought to the company: “We are very proud to have launched this initiative, with which we hope that the patients of the IFEMA field hospital can feel more comfortable in such harsh circumstances.”

The packaging industry, key in supplying the population

Carlos Larriba has also stressed the crucial importance of the logistics packaging sector at this time. “Packaging guarantees quality throughout the entire supply chain for Mass Consumption, e-commerce and Pharmacy,our professionals are making an extra effort in their day to day to guarantee that basic products reach those who need it most. That is why it fills us with emotion that we have all found time and good intentions, in the midst of a crisis, to launch this initiative in solidarity. “

The health crisis generated by the Covid-19 pandemic has put all essential production sectors at the service of the most vulnerable. In particular,the packaging industry is reaffirming itself as a key element in the supply chain, being considered essential during the state of emergency. This is becausewithout packaging it would be impossible to package and distribute products to consumers.

Therefore, DS Smith Iberia has been, since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, a key player in the production of corrugated cardboard packagingfor the food, hygiene, pharmacy and electronic commerce sectors, all of them indispensable in these circumstances.

Ignacio Montfort, General Manager of DS Smith Iberia, highlighted the importance for the company of guaranteeing the availability of supplies for consumers: “We are aware that our work is essential for the supply chain of essential products. Our efforts today are fully focused on supporting both our customers and the communities we operate in. We want DS Smith’s contribution to be total: on the one hand, to continue our production so that the products reach all consumers and, on the other,collaborate with initiatives that benefit those who need them most“

.