DS announces prices for the new DS 4 in Spain

The folks at DS, PSA’s luxury firm, have decided to do the rest with their latest creation, the compact DS 4, a model called to revolutionize the concept of compact luxury in Europe. His approach is clear and direct: attack without contempt the premium brands known to all.Now DS finally communicates the prices of the DS 4 for the Spanish market: Does it have a chance against the toughest rivals in the segment?

The DS 4 is a true bet without contempt for the premium compact segment: DS knows that this type of car sells, so it has decided, using the basis of the new Peugeot 308, to create a true compact with premium tints. With a design that is nothing like its group brothers and with top-notch equipment and finishes -or so it seems- the DS 4 already has prices in Spain, since its commercialization and start-up is getting closer and closer. Of course, we have to warn: it is not an economy car.

The cheapest DS 4 starts at € 29,900

From DS they have decided to attack directly the waterline of the premium models par excellence, the Audi A3, BMW 1 Series and Mercedes A-Class, and lor they do with a starting price of € 29,900. For that amount we will access a DS 4 BASTILLE PureTech 130 Automatic, with a 130 hp 1.2 Puretech 3-cylinder petrol engine associated with an 8-speed EAT8 automatic transmission.

The BASTILLE equipment includes, among other elements, LED headlights with automatic operation, two-zone automatic climate control, 100% digital instrumentation.The autonomous emergency braking system, as well as a 10 “touch screen for the infotainment system. This access finish is only available with the 130 hp Puretech engine.

Above, BASTILLE + trim that adds 17-inch anthracite wheels or tinted rear windows. Even more equipped, the Trocadero and Rivoli finishes. The finishes must also be added Performance Line and Performance Line +, as well as the Cross Trocadero and Cross Rivoli for the versions DS 4 Cross, with a more country touch.

What’s more, DS has decided to launch the La Première finish for the Puretech 225, E-Tense 180 and E-Tense 225 engines, with 225 hp, 180 hp and 225 hp respectively, and tall standard equipmentFrom the 20-inch wheels to the Matrix LED headlights, as well as the “DS Active Scan” suspension, the expanded head-up display information projection system on the windshield or the full OPERA Creole Brown leather interior trim.