DS 9: saloon elegance and tradition

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

Motorsports is a historical sector, not only because of its technological relevance, but also because of the changes that these innovations have brought to society. An evolution that goes beyond the mere movement, or the transport of people, also shows the passage of the years at a cultural level, the trends of each era and even the challenges it faces. That is why models like him DS Shark are still very much present among four-wheel fans, enough to see their rebirth in concept as different as DS 9. The latest launch of the premium firm of the PSA group, spun off from Citroën since 2014, is a saloon representing the purest french style. Its sophistication, class and elegance perfectly represent the philosophy of a firm that defends purity in each of its pieces.

We are talking about DS 9 in this article but now we can go one step further, we have conducted it in one of the first dynamic presentations outside of Madrid since the beginning of the pandemic. The test day was very special, not only because of the unusualness of the trip, but also because we were able to sit behind the wheel of the gasoline and E-Tense plug-in hybrid versions during about 900 kilometers. We will still have to wait a few months before the arrival of the variant DS 9 E-Tense 4×4, that competes in performance and fun against its cousin the Peugeot 508 PSE thanks to its 306 hp of power and all-wheel drive.

We therefore wanted to bring you this in-depth test of a somewhat curious initiate. The DS 9 is the the firm’s first saloon since its birth as such, but it’s also not okay, okay, like this. That model adopts the winks of the named Jaws of 1955, a palpable tribute throughout its body with details such as the DS Cornets, the small lights located at the upper ends of the rear window. Nor can we overlook the decorative chrome details, keys to understanding the elegance of the DS classic. But undoubtedly this DS 9 is much more current than historical, so we will tell you about it in the gallery.