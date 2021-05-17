DS 9 E-Tense 4×4, video test: is it a true premium car?

This is the new DS 9, specifically its top-of-the-range version: a sculptural 360 hp plug-in hybrid – the same mechanical train as the Peugeot 508 PSE. The DS 9 is the flagship of DS Automobiles, and he wants to convince us that it is a premium car as valid as its German rivals: the well-known BMW 5 Series, Audi A6 and Mercedes E-Class. Will it manage to conquer us? If you join me, we will try to find out. To do this, we are going to subject the vehicle to five tests that it should pass with flying colors.

DS 9 video test

If you want to avoid reading more than 1,300 words, you can just keep the video:

DS 9 photos

1) Interior quality and comfort

The cockpit of the DS 9 is a very nice place. It is a traditional driving position, the kind of sitting close to the ground. And its design is far from the sobriety and seriousness of its rivals, making use of techniques inspired by the world of design or French watchmaking, such as “guillochage”. Its perceived quality is very high, and everything is lined with delicious Nappa leather. Wherever we play we will find quality, a total absence of creaks and a practically perfect fit between its materials.

The perceived quality is of a great level. Dashboard, center console, steering wheel … everything is lined in beautiful Nappa leather.

The seats are wide and comfortable, with correct lateral support, and are both heated and ventilated. The instrumentation is digital and the dashboard is chaired by a gorgeous rotating watch by BRM Chronographes. The screen of the infotainment system is large, with a 12-inch diagonal. If I had to put a downside to the driving position, it would be the use of the satellite controls of other Citroën / Peugeot cars, controls that have been used in these brands for more than a decade and that are not at the same level as the rest of the set. .

However, the key to the DS 9 is, in my opinion, in its rear seats. The legroom is simply gigantic, and even for a low car, I have plenty of room for my head. Better with four than five passengers, yes. The trunk of the DS 9 has 510 liters of volume and a regular shape. As it happens in many saloons, although its loading mouth is wide and deep, it is difficult to load tall objects. Point to highlight: both the hybrid versions and the conventional versions have the same boot capacity.

2) Does your design win us over?

We continue with the design. The DS 9 is an attractive and elegant car. It measures 4.93 meters in length and has a wheelbase of 2.9 meters. Its proportions are those of a traditional three-volume car, a classic saloon. Within the seriousness that is assumed to be a car in the D segment – rather, in the E segment – the design of the DS 9 has many details that give it a lot of character. For example, your large grille or its beautiful headlights, whose interior design is more like a jewel.

The DS 9 is manufactured in China, its main market, from where it is exported all over the world.

In the E-Tense 4×4 version that we are testing we also highlight some widened wheel arches and 20-inch wheels, specific to this version. Two small orange position lights are mounted on its C-pillar, a nod to the turn signals of the original Citroën DS. Finally, the optics once again have a very careful and refined design, in a rear where chrome is abundant. It is consistent with other DS cars, but is sufficiently differentiated. We like.

3) Technology and driving aids

A good premium car must be loaded with technology. In addition to the LED matrix headlights, the DS 9 has a piloted suspension that I will talk about while I drive the car, an automatic parking system and among other assistance, a system for detecting driver attention: an infrared camera located behind the wheel, reads our eyes and warns us if we are distracted, we are falling asleep or we are not paying enough attention to driving.

It does not have a Head-Up Display nor can it be equipped at the moment.

The 12.3-inch digital instrumentation it has a neat layout and multiple views, including a navigation view. The screen of the infotainment system has 12 inches, good visibility and high resolution, in addition to the classic integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Its general operation is good, but we do not like that the air conditioning functions are integrated into it. Also, its shortcuts are haptic buttons and not physical controls.

4) At the wheel of the DS 9: driving dynamics and refinement

The DS 9 E-Tense 4×4 It has the same powertrain as the Peugeot 508 PSE. Its heat engine is a 1.6 turbo 200 hp, as well as a front electric motor of 110 hp and a rear electric motor of 113 hp. Together with them, an 11.8 kWh lithium-ion battery allows a WLTP range of 48 km. Its combined power is 360 hp, with a maximum torque of 520 Nm, transmitted to the ground by an automatic eight-speed gearbox. On paper, it does 0 to 100 km / h in 5.6 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km / h.

The maximum battery charging power is 7.4 kW. In an hour and forty minutes we will have it loaded.

Although it is a car of almost five meters and close to two tons in weight, the DS 9 perfectly camouflages its weight in a cornering area, where it turns flat and is quite agile. All in all, although it can be very fast in a cornering area, it is a car where ride comfort prevails. And that ride comfort is excellent thanks to great insulation – double glazing – and the suspension DS Active Scan Suspension. This adaptive suspension works by means of a camera: it reads the asphalt, and adjusts the setting of the shock absorbers accordingly.

It is a great car for long trips, and it is where the power of its plug-in mechanics can take great advantage: the recoveries and its acceleration is lightning, as long as the battery has a minimum charge. If it is discharged, we can always use the engine power to charge it while we drive it.

5) The “gadgets”

If we are going to spend the more than 50,000 euros that a well-equipped DS 9 costs, we want gadgets. And we have gadgets. One of the coolest of this DS 9 is the precious BRM chronograph, an R180 model, backlit and rotatable, which is hidden when the car is off. We also have a night vision camera, which highlights pedestrians, cyclists and animals thanks to its infrared vision. The Focal Electra hi-fi sound system has 14 speakers and subwoofer and door handles are flush with the body.

Another curious detail is the emblem on the bonnet, inspired by French watchmaking, and which runs along the central axis of the bonnet. It is not a gadget, but it is a curious design detail that can lead to many conversations.

Have you passed the premium test?

The DS 9 feels sufficiently differentiated from other PSA Group products and is perceived to be of high quality. May not impress in technology, and lacks the great offer of engines and high-flying sports versions of some of its rivals. But it is a car with a strong personality and focus, where comfort and refinement are paramount. Coupled with their attention to detail and nods to French luxury, they make this car, in my opinion, a premium car in its own right.

Now, it’s time and your sales that will decide if the DS 9 formula works. And is that in this segment, badly enough, there is a lot of marquitis. A few rings, a star or a blue and white propeller still carry a lot of weight. I take this moment to ask you, directly, if you think that this DS 9 is up to its German rivals. Let me know in the comment section.

DS 9 prices in Spain

And if you think that a premium car must be expensive, rest assured. The 360 ​​hp DS 9 that we have tested will start at 66,650 euros, but the rest of the range is already on sale, for a price that starts at 54,030 euros for the 1.6 PureTech petrol version and 225 hp. The 225 hp E-Tense plug-in hybrid costs 55,630 euros, just 1,500 euros more than gasoline. The E-Tense 225 is the most logical purchase, but if you want to wait, soon A plug-in version of 250 hp and 15.6 kWh of battery will arrive. It will have 30% more autonomy than the E-Tense.

DS 9 photos