The DS 9 E-Tense 360 ​​4×4 is here, the sportiest and most powerful saloon in the history of the French firm. We tell you all the details.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

May 10, 2021 (11:00 CET)

DS 9 E Tense 360 ​​4×4, the most powerful saloon in history

With all the arguments that we have already seen in the rest of the engines in the range and with the French “savoir faire” that has always distinguished DS vehicles, DS 9 E-Tense 360 ​​4×4 arrives, the plug-in hybrid option which immediately becomes the most powerful model in its history.

The DS 9 E Tense 360 ​​4×4 has a 200 hp gasoline block and two electric motors

The saloon, according to the brand itself, inherits all the knowledge inherited from its time in Formula E, which allows them to get the most out of this combination of gasoline and electricity. The result is a 360 hp saloon, driven by a block of 200 hp gasoline and two electric motors, 100 and 113 hp, which give it all-wheel drive.

This release comes with some cosmetic accessories, such as the 20-inch wheels or black brake calipers signed by DS Performance, although it is inside where DS brings out all its weapons.

DS 9 receives Zero Emissions label with new plug-in hybrid option

As already happens in the rest of the range of the DS 9, the firm offers a veritable arsenal of the latest technologies, such as adaptive suspension with advance reading of the firm, adaptive headlights to road conditions or automatic parking, among others. In addition, the set features a Nappa Leather-covered dashboard, Alcantara trim and leather trim on the steering wheel or transmission lever.

The DS 9 E-Tense 360 ​​4×4 is now available in Spanish dealers from 66,650 euros.