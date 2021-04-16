Ds 3 crossback arrived in Colombia with a premium French confection

The Premium DS signature presented in Colombia his compact truck DS 3 Crossback that will arrive in a single version, named Performance Line, which gives you the maximum sporting expression and the best french confection both inside and outside, plus a complete package technological.

This is the new DS 3 Crossback that arrived in Colombia

DS 3 Crossback arrived in Colombia

1. Athletic posture with French elegance

The DS 3 Crossback just launched in Colombia It was presented at the end of 2019 and in addition to the design that identifies the premium DS brand, it arrived with proportions that make it unique in its segment since it is wider than any compact SUV, which gives it a very dynamic posture and also more interior space for passengers.

Thus, this truck measures 4.12 meters long, 1.53 high and almost 2 meters wide, which gives it the sporty appearance.

2. French refinement on the outside

Like the other DS models, the DS 3 Crossback arrives with the highest French couture that is identified in many details such as its full led lights with active matrix which makes your headlights are made up of multiple modules.

Elegance also extends to the sports fabric grill and to the huge bulbs that make up the side day lights.

On the sides, its key ‘stitches’ are in the large curved crease under the ‘waist’, the particular B paral, the pull-down door handles, the 18 inch wheels in two-tone diamond finish and on the wheel arches that together with the false stirrups reinforce its robustness. In this portion the final touch is put by the combination in black onyx roof for the floating roof, a detail that the entire line will have.

And in the back, there is the bumper that replicates the same style of the front and that is double level, the gate that gives easy access to the cargo area, which is 350 liters, the great inclination of the window and the lower false diffuser that is combined with the double exhaust outlet.

3. Technological interior and luxury extravagance

Besides patterns with which several of the elements of the cabin were designed, and that are hallmarks of the DS brand, the DS 3 Crossback has a combination of materials in Alcantara, leather and fabric that gives it a premium look.

In technology adds a floating HD center screen with an infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple Carplay in which the main applications are replicated, as well as a wireless charger for the phone and an Active Sound 8 sound system speakers and 200 watts.

4. Security at the highest level for the DS 3 Crossback

The compact truck features 8 airbags, ABS brakes, plus EBD and autonomous emergency braking at speeds up to 85 kph, traction control with anti-slip, stability control and cruise with traffic sign recognition and assistant start on pending.

5. Sport mechanics for the compact SUV

The new DS 3 Crossback comes with an engine 1.2 Puretech that leans on a Turbo to deliver 155 horsepower Y 240 Nm of torque and that joins an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Combined with the total weight of the SUV, which is 1,200 kilos, leaves you with a weight / power ratio of 7.74 kilos per horse and this allows you to accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in 8.2 seconds and have a maximum speed of 210 kph.

Price and versions

The new DS 3 Crossback will arrive in a single version, Performance Line, which is imported from France and will have the option of blue, red, white and two shades of gray.

The introductory price of the DS 3 Crossback Performance Line is 120 million pesos.

