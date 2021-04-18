Dryness, tooth pain … This is how spring can affect our oral health

Sneezing, watery eyes, itchy nose … We associate all these symptoms with allergies that appear in spring and that many people suffer. But Do you know that this season of the year can also affect oral health? In fact, “the mouth is one of the most sensitive parts of the body when spring begins” according to the orthodontists of Tiz

Not a few people suffer from allergies when spring arrives. As well explained by the Spanish Society of Allergology and Clinical Immunology (SEAIC) pollen allergy diseases affect 8 million people. But do not neglect oral health.

Dry mouth, a frequent symptom

Dry mouth is a frequent symptom that spring is affecting the mouth. This is a problem, since saliva plays a fundamental role, such as preventing the proliferation of bacteria in the mouth. With less saliva, bacteria will flood the mouth and can cause cavities.

The best thing in these cases is to drink water more frequently to hydrate the mucous membranes. What’s more, breathing through the mouth can accentuate dry mouth, something unavoidable since the nose may be congested. In these cases, oral hygiene is more important than ever.

Pain in the teeth and the appearance of headaches

Another consequence of spring for the teeth is that pain can appear in them. The reason is sinus congestion that can cause bacteria to travel to the jaw cavities and exert pressure on the teeth causing pain.

Tooth pain due to sinus congestion can lead to headaches. These can be quite frequent throughout the spring, so be patient.

Tips for taking care of oral health in spring

In addition to the above symptoms, bad breath can also manifest, the presence of mouth burns due to the use of nasal medications or even loss of taste. Since spring allergies are hard to prevent, these tips can help.

It is convenient to carry out a more complete oral cleaning, flossing twice a day and rinsing at least once. Brushing your teeth, always 3 times a day, although if you eat more meals you can increase the frequency.

Gargle it is also a good habit to eliminate germs and bacteria. It is better to do them with warm water and a teaspoon of salt, if it is with rinsing they can always be done as long as it does not have alcohol.

The last tip is stay hydrated, something we discussed earlier. Drinking enough water and always having a bottle close by is essential. Many cavities will be avoided.

Can allergies be prevented?

The use of the mask has made the allergies have decreased, but they can still appear. Monitoring by a doctor and the use of antihistamines can help control allergies and reduce their impact on the mouth. However, also it is advisable to go to a dentist.

The follow-up by the doctor and the dentist will prevent the mouth from being damaged during the spring. This will prevent problems and discomforts that affect personal well-being. In the end, the objective is clear: maintaining good oral health is the most important thing to prevent the risks of allergies.