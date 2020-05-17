The weekend has been marked by steady weather in much of southeastern Brazil, but on Monday the large and strong mass of dry air will gain even more strength in the Region. Therefore, there is no forecast of rain for the four states.

There is only rain forecast on Monday, in the cities of Minas Gerais that border Bahia, between Almenara and Januária. In the other areas in the north and northwest of Minas and in Espírito Santo, the sun still appears interspersed with more cloudy periods, but there are no rain conditions.

The sun will shine brightly in the north of Rio de Janeiro, in Greater Belo Horizonte and in the Mineiro Triangle this Monday. Despite the cold dawn, temperatures rise throughout the day and in the afternoon it gets a little hot. It doesn’t rain.

The state of São Paulo and the Grande Rio will start the day with low temperatures and even fog in some locations, but in the morning the sun appears strong and predominates during the course of Monday. The weather is very dry, and low relative humidity levels can be recorded in the afternoon. Temperatures are getting higher compared to the last few days and the feeling will even be hot.

Reduce health care! Drink a lot of water!

Photo of Jo Pegorim, Sao Paulo (SP)

Trend

Some cities in Espírito Santo and northern Minas Gerais may have a little rain this week, because of the areas of instability that are in the sea at the height of the Northeast. The areas that are closer to Bahia can still be influenced by these instabilities that cause rain.

In other areas, including capitals, the trend is for a week with a predominance of sun and dry weather. The nights and early nights will still be cold, but the afternoons tend to be warmer.

See too:

Forecast Brazil – Dry air prevails in the center-south of the country