The last days of April will end with the influence of a large dry mass of air over much of Brazil. Wednesday, April 29 will be marked by a lot of sun and very low humidity levels in several Brazilian locations.

The predominance of this dry mass inhibits the formation of clouds and the arrival of cold fronts. Therefore, the forecast indicates a lot of sun without expectation of rain in the north of Rio Grande do Sul, in the entire state of Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, almost all of Mato Grosso, Rio de Janeiro , Piauí and Bahia. It also doesn’t rain in the center-south of Ceará, in the wild and backlands of Pernambuco.

The capitals, Florianópolis, Curitiba, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Campo Grande, Cuiabá, Goiânia, Brasília and Palmas will have a sunny day without rain.

Attention to low humidity levels

Some areas of the midwest of São Paulo and Minas Gerais, west of Santa Catarina and Paraná and throughout Mato Grosso do Sul may register relative humidity levels below 30%.

Where will it rain?

A cold front moves away from the sea at the height of Rio Grande do Sul and the operation of a high pressure system in Argentina favors the entry of cooler winds in the south-central and eastern Rio Grande do Sul. So, in these areas the day is full of clouds. At the border, it can rain lightly, alternating periods with drizzle during the early morning and early morning and during the day it no longer rains, but the winds blow moderately. In Porto Alegre, Santa Maria and Tramandaí, the sun appears between many clouds and the possibility of drizzle throughout the day.

Humid winds that blow from the sea leave the weather unstable in Vitória and Salvador. The excess of clouds and the rain leaves the temperature low. In Grande Vitória, there is no risk of heavy rain, but it is light rain and at some point or another it may rain more heavily. In the north of Espírito Santo, the rain will be rapid.

Cloudy day also in the north of Rio de Janeiro with the possibility of drizzle.

Areas of instability increase in Salvador. The weather is quite unstable this Wednesday with frequent rain of moderate to heavy intensity and some moments. In the other areas of the eastern part of the Northeast, the sun appears and rains quickly.

In the North, instability is concentrated between Amapá and northern Pará. The capitals Belém and Macapá are on alert for the risk of thunderstorms. Heavy clouds spread and cause rain throughout the day in western Acre and southwestern Amazonas. In Manaus, some rain showers already occur in the morning.

In other areas of the region, sun and rain showers isolated from the afternoon.

Photo: Luciana Sacramento – Belo Horizonte – MG

