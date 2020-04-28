Mayor Víctor Hugo Romo indicated that the measure is to reinforce the indispensable healthy distance and thus avoid meetings or parties; will apply on weekends.

The mayor of Miguel Hidalgo, Víctor Hugo Romo, announced that there will be Dry Law in the mayor’s office from May 1.

Through a statement, Romo de Vivar de Guerra indicated that the measure is to reinforce the indispensable healthy distance in Phase 3 of the health contingency decreed by the federal government and It will only be on weekends, that is, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“This measure is intended to curb the organization of parties or any type of mass gathering that puts the population at risk of contagion,” he said.

Given this, he pointed out, the Land Use Gendarmerie will carry out tours in all neighborhoods to detect parties or music meetings, and if they exceed the allowed decibels they will be confined to stopping them.

In the case of commercial establishments that fail to comply with the prohibition on the sale of alcoholic beverages will be suspended.

He added that people who break the Dry Law They will be forwarded to the civic judge.

The mayor Víctor Hugo Romo exhorted citizens to comply with the use of face masks, a mandatory measure issued by the Government of Mexico City to take to the streets and use public transportation.

Likewise, it announced the prohibition of the sale of prepared foods in the 19 public markets and street markets within the perimeter of the Miguel Hidalgo city hall to avoid sources of contamination.