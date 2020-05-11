Chronicle: Drunk, unlicensed and on probation he killed a teenager on a bicycle. Harvey Jacobo appeared to be drunk and committed the crime despite the security measures that he should have respected. Jayden Arias, 15, was riding his bike around Porterville when he lost his life in the most absurd way.

Jayden Arias said goodbye before leaving his front door in Porterville, California.

“I hang out on the bike for a while, mom”

“Well, my son. Be careful! ”They answered from the kitchen.

Jayden wanted to ride his bike for a while even though it was already dark. He wanted to get the subject of the pandemic out of his mind for a while, nothing better than pedaling hard! He was thinking if he could celebrate his 16th birthday this July, could it be that he was going to be able to?

Harvey Jacobo, 23, was driving a car. And he was drunk. There was a certain lightness in his head, like happy dizziness.

But I already knew that feeling. He already had a DUI history, so he was on probation, his driver’s license had been suspended and he knew he couldn’t do it, he had to have his ignition interlock device active.

But he turned it off. He wanted to drive and drink, and he was going to do it no matter what.

And fate was such a dog that you put your ways on the same line.

Jayden smiled with the wind brushing her face.

Harvey smiled with the alcohol blurring his vision.

And they met. Harvey realized too late that the teenager was on his way, his reflexes too bloated to react quickly.

And he hit Jayden with the full force of his wild car.

The teenager had no chance. He heard the braking as he felt the impact and saw the lights of the car above him.

After nothing. He lay on the ground in a pool of blood.

Harvey closed his eyes. Despite the drunkenness, he knew that he had just run over someone.

“Shit!” He yelled. Oh! Shit, shit, shit! ”

And he backed up his car to circle Jayden’s sprawled body and his smashed bike.

He could not stay. He knew he had no license and had skipped his probation. If they caught him, there were going to be a lot of trouble with the law.

So he simply abandoned the boy to the ground to his fate … and fled.

There were witnesses who saw everything and called the police. So they were able to take Jayden to the hospital, but there was no case. He never turned 16. He died too early.

What Harvey could not foresee, with his drunkenness, is that the witnesses gave enough information to the police so that the investigators could track him down and arrest him at his home, on Milo Street, about eight kilometers from the crime scene.

The suspect, Harvey Jacobo, appeared to be drunk and was arrested for vehicular manslaughter, hitting and fleeing causing death, DUI causing death, driving with a suspended driver’s license and driving without the required ignition interlock device.