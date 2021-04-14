Drunk Hispanic stabbed cop at New York traffic stop



Christopher Racioppo, a Long Island (NY) police officer, is in critical condition after driver Jonathan Núñez stabbed him during a traffic stop.

The Suffolk County Police Officer saw Núñez (25) allegedly driving a Mercedes Benz erratically and without headlights in Patchogue around 10:30 pm on Saturday. When Racioppo tried to stop him, the Hispanic crashed into a 2004 Nissan at the intersection of South Ocean Avenue and Brook Street, police said.

Núñez got out of the vehicle and began to fight with the agent in the front yard of a house. During the confrontation, the young stabbed the officer in the leg, hitting an artery, said the police. Two good Samaritans and the responding officers seized control of Núñez and detained him.

Racioppo was transferred to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue and later to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he underwent a emergency surgery for a broken artery, in critical condition.

Núñez was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest. He was treated at the Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue. And the unidentified driver of the Nissan was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for minor injuries, the New York Post reported.

“Officer Racioppo was seriously injured last night during a foot chase of a suspect in Patchogue,” Noel DiGerolamo, president of the Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association, said in a statement Sunday. At the scene, other county police officers le applied a successful tourniquet, avoiding further blood loss, and they transported him to hospital… This incident reaffirms the dangers Suffolk police face every time they report to duty. “