Drunk driver runs over and kills two minors in Atlixco, Puebla

A video circulating on social networks shows the moment in which a vehicle runs over two minors who are walking on the edge of an avenue in Atlixco, Puebla.

In the recording, it is observed that the driver, in an alleged state of drunkenness, runs over the minors of 6 and 17 years, with a white Suzuki brand truck.

The events took place on Xalpatlaco avenue, outside the Infonavit housing unit.

The 17-year-old minor died at the scene, while the 6-year-old minor died in hospital after a cardiac arrest as a result of multiple head injuries.

#Tragedy | Two minors were run over by a truck in Atlixco and lost their lives. #Puebla pic.twitter.com/uDqIYIU2SD – Juan Carlos Valerio (@JCarlos_Valerio) June 23, 2021

jcp