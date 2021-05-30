Drunk driver hit five NYPD elements in Staten Island

A drunk driver ran over five members of the New York Police Department (NYPD) Sunday in Staten Island.

The events occurred when the policemen were preparing for a parade of the Memorial dayThe New York Post reported.

Cops were putting up barriers for Monday’s festivities on Livermore Avenue and Forest Avenue when they were run over.

The officers, some in plain clothes, were injured, but only four were taken to the University of Richmond Medical Center.

The accident occurred around 9:45 am, according to the report.

The driver did not attempt to flee and the charges he could face for driving under the influence (DUI) and the damages caused are not reported at this time.