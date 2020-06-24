The pivot Andre Drummond, a two-time All-Star, confirmed that he plans to keep his option to continue for one more season as a player for the Cleveland Cavalies.

Drummond, who was traded last February by the Detroit Pistons to the Cavaliers, has a $ 28.75 million option for the 2020-21 season.

The player said in the Tuesday episode of the sports news network ESPN, that he « will definitely » be in Cleveland next season.

« You can be sure that I am still in Cleveland, » Drummond said when asked if he plans to exercise his option, given that it is the best that can be presented to him with the serious economic crisis affecting the NBA due to the coronavirus pandemic. .

The Cavaliers traded baseman Brandon Knight, power forward John Henson and a second-round pick from 2023 that they had received from the Golden State Warriors for getting Drummond, 26, who has averages of 14.5 points and 13.8 rebounds in the eight seasons he has been in the NBA.

The Cavaliers general manager, Koby Altman, had said that it was worth betting on Drummond even though he could become a free agent this summer.

« For us, in terms of his age and what he brings to our team, we absolutely consider him a potential long-term player, » he admitted. Altman.