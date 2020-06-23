It seemed that the adventure of Andre Drummond in the Cleveland Cavaliers it was going to last very little, when he decided to join his path with the champion franchise in 2016. However, as Drummond himself confessed in the podcast « Le Batard & Friends STUpodity », he will continue in the Cavs for several years.

Drummond can sign a contract for about $ 29 million and he doesn’t seem to be willing not to collect them: “Yes, it’s going to be difficult to give them up, so you can count on me still in Cleveland. I will definitely continue in Cleveland. ”

The center had a player option in the final year of his 2016 contract with the Detroit Pistons. Despite the fact that next year does not appear to be very promising for the Cavs, Drummond wants to collect the full 127 million he signed with the Pistons. So it will be the next season when you see if the ring’s best goal is the league’s best rebounder.