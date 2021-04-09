Drummond returns, Gasol does not play and the Lakers fall in Miami

It is worth nothing next to a Ring, but the Heat won at the Staples Center and now they also do it at the American Airlines Arena to some Lakers who have changed a lot throughout this season. They came from beating Miami in the bubble, in the 2020 Finals, and along the way they have left players along the way. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are still out, although their return is approaching. They signed up Andre Drummond, who in this game returned after injuring himself in the first one he played with the purple and gold jersey, already Ben McLemore, which also debuted here. The swings do not always feel good and, in this case, they have been too violent for that to be the case.

The Heat knew how to take advantage of that superiority and took an important victory. In their case they are climbing very little by little in the East, in which there is an intense fight from fourth to tenth place. For the Lakers it means falling a bit more, keeping the position but being threatened by the Blazers and Mavericks.. The vicissitudes of the Los Angeles squad already make all the games important without specifying if it is a rematch, if there are streaks in between or taking into account other parameters. In the fight there are going to be some dates in which Marc Gasol does not appear, as has happened in this one: the minutes of Drummond and Harrell, and despite the fact that the power forward Markieff Morris he ended up expelled – two minutes after finishing – for facing a referee, they prevented the Spaniard from entering Vogel’s short rotation.