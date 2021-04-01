Drummond is injured in his debut with a Marc Gasol relegated to the last minutes

04/01/2021 at 09:18 AM CEST

EFE / SPORT.es

The Los Angeles Lakers had rolled out the red carpet today for the debut of André Drummond, but the Milwaukee Bucks ruined the Los Angeles party (97-112) and also his new signing left injured in the third quarter.

Drummond came out as the starting center, instead of Marc Gasol, and had 4 points (2 of 6 shooting), a rebound, 2 assists and a block against 3 losses in 14 minutes before retiring from the court due to a stomp on his right foot.

“After the break I took off my sock and saw that I had lost all of my thumbnail“, commented after the party Drummond, who, without stopping smiling, yes admitted that it was a situation” very painful “.

This setback of new center of the Lakers joins the already known and lasting casualties of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Before the low quintet that the Bucks usually use, the Los Angeles coach, Frank Vogel, had already dropped in the previous one that Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell as interiors from the bench they could not share many minutes on the court today.

The victim in the end was the Spaniard, who did not jump onto the court until the last quarter and only as a result of Drummond’s injury.

But the pivot was vindicated in just under 6 minutes in which the Lakers closed their defense, greased their circulation and dreamed of a comeback that in the end was impossible.

Gasol got 2 points (1 of 3 in shots), 3 rebounds, an assist, a steal and 2 blocks, and he was essential in that stretch to put order and sense in some distraught Lakers.

On the Bucks, who reversed their losing streak of three straight losses, Jrue Holiday (28 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (25 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists) were the main references.

Those from Milwaukee (30-17, third in the Eastern Conference) boasted a great success with a 53% on field goals (42 of 79) and 54% in triples (14 of 26).

For the Lakers (30-18, fourth in the Western Conference), Montrezl harrell (19 points) and Dennis Schroder (17 points) were the top scorers.

The statistics from the perimeter perfectly summarized the disaster that the current NBA champions suffered after the first quarter: in the first twelve minutes they connected 8 3-pointers of 13 attempts, and in the remaining three sets they only scored 2 of 23 shots.

ILLUSION IN THE BEGINNING

André Drummond He started the game by offering everything the Lakers ask for.

He blocked Donte DiVincenzo, forced an offensive foul by Giannis Antetokounmpo and attacked Brook Lopez in the zone to sign his first basket with his new team.

The drive of the new teammate seemed to excite those in purple and gold, who with a pair of triples by Markieff Morris and others by Dennis Schroder embroidered a very promising start (17-11 after five minutes).

Drue Holiday was the most inspired of the Bucks in a first quarter that the Lakers finally took (30-24) and in which Antetokounmpo only scored 2 points.

The second set started totally stuck with numerous interruptions, fouls and moments of confusion.

But the visitors took advantage of those minutes of inaccuracies from the hand of an incisor Khris middleton, which only in the second quarter achieved 13 points.

DiVincenzo’s triple put the Bucks ahead (39-40 with five minutes to go), who closed the first half with a 4-12 run against a bewildered Lakers (49-57)

After the break, Drummond did not start but tried himself for a few minutes in the third quarter before going to the locker room for good.

The The absence of the former Cleveland Cavaliers player was exploited wonderfully by Antetokounmpo, who became the lord and master of the area (61-76 in Ecuador).

Unaware of the local misfortunes and with a splendid Holiday, the Bucks reached a 20-point lead and landed at the end of the meeting with the wind in favor (75-89).

At that moment Gasol entered the party, that in the first two plays he stole the ball from Antetokounmpo and forced a Connaughton miss.

With the Spanish on track, the Angelenos were much more recognizable, serious in defense and agile in attack, so much so that they managed to get within only 10 points with a triple from Wesley Matthews when there were still ten minutes left to play.

However, the Lakers lacked an extra point of spark to revolutionize the duel and between Antetokounmpo and Holiday they sealed the victory for the Bucks.

The game concluded with an endearing and very familiar image, since for just under a minute the three Antetokounmpo brothers met on the court: Giannis and Thanasis from the Bucks, and Kostas from the Lakers.

At the end of the meeting, several Los Angeles media that covered the game reported that Marc Gasol did not want to make statements, and is the third time since the Lakers signed Drummond.