Drummond closes in on Lakers: trouble for Marc?

The market close went through the Los Angeles Lakers without making a sound. No move and only one unfinished goal: Kyle Lowry, who will close the course (if there is no surprise) at Toronto Raptors. However, the Los Angeles franchise can receive a good reinforcement in the paint to face the last stretch of the Regular Season. According to Terry Pluto (The Plain Dealer), Andre Drummond “has been exercising in Los Angeles, wanting to go to the Lakers”. An information that fits with the one exposed by Brian Windhorst a few days ago: “The many teams that have spoken with Drummond are going to the Lakers if he is finally cut.”

The pivot (2.08 meters and 27 years) has reached an agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers to cut his contract (buyout) and is now free to sign for the minimum salary for any team until the end of this course. Drummond ended his $ 28 million relationship with the Cavs this summer and neither side seemed willing to extend it, especially with the arrival of Jarrett Allen from Brooklyn to Ohio as part of Operation James Harden.

And the Frank Vogel are on the prowl, with the need to prop up a squad that lost muscle in the fifth position after the departures of McGee (to make room for Marc Gasol) and Howard (Philadelphia) and that was hit hard by the injuries of Anthony Davis, first, and LeBron James, later.

Marc Gasol, in addition, has just returned to the courts after 24 days out due to the coronavirus (“it affected me strongly for five or six days,” he says) and is lacking in rhythm. The Spanish international would be the most affected by the arrival of Drummond: both would compete for minutes in the same position … without forgetting Montrezl Harrell.

Gasol, who signed this summer for two seasons and $ 5.3 million, was in the market rumors in recent weeks. The reason, the Lakers were not satisfied with his performance and saw him as a possible piece to bring to California LaMarcus Aldride, now free on the market after agreeing to his departure from the San Antonio Spurs.

Sam Amick, a journalist for The Athletic, reported that the entity expected more from Marc, who is averaging just 4.8 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in 19.9 minutes of play and is not being as decisive as expected or as important from his veteran position. He has not adjusted to his new team as they expected in Los Angeles.