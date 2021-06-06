Drummond and Gasol, the doubt of Schröder … Readjustment in the Lakers

The Lakers have had a goddamn problem for two years. Having LeBron James and then signing Anthony Davis put them in the fight for the championship without stepping on the floor, almost by magic, and then that translated into the franchise’s first championship in ten seasons.. The effort paid off, going from surrounding the Akron megastar with young lads to gambling it all on a Davis with numbers but no crown. Translation is a headache for Rob Pelinka; the kind that goes quickly with an aspirin, but pain after all. Squad building and rebuilding was and continues to be one more point on the team’s winning track and space has been shrinking after Davis ‘forced renovation and James’ unexpected enlargement a few months ago..

Dennis Schröder he is one of those who is already taking positions. Where appropriate, to assess your options in the summer. It has not renewed. Several journalists from the United States confirmed a couple of months ago that the Lakers had extended an offer for the next four years above 80 million dollars and he had rejected it. But the German went further. He’ll go to the free agent market with attitude, asking for the money or something else the Lakers haven’t given him. In his Instagram account, he confirmed in his day that he will wait until summer to sign something and, just before the elimination game against the Suns, the references to his team were removed from his biography in what some understood as an unprofessional gesture. His arrival from the Thunder was very positive last winter, being the most important movement between season and season, and it established a precedent: they wanted to give more importance to the figure of the point guard knowing that Rajon Rondo was not going to follow, since he was sent elsewhere went to the expert marksman Danny Green. If the European player wants to earn more money, it is difficult for him to do so in Los Angeles. There will be candidates from August. Among the high-level, Mike Conley, Kyle Lowry (who was about to land in the franchise last March) or, if you prefer to go for the Ring with your friend LeBron rather than go for a mega-million dollar contract that has been More than earned, Chris Paul. For the bench, Caruso and Horton-Tucker seem like good options, to play the important minutes in the playoffs you need one more point.

Andre Drummond It is another of the important legs of this table. The pivot has just landed in the franchise and there is already talk of a possible renewal. It sounds strange, but Frank Vogel has already spoken in those terms. For this season it is within the logic that a player who was earning 27.9 million in Cleveland forgives money and aims to win the title by signing for only $ 800,000. It is part of that new trend of aspiring to wear the Ring on the finger. But it will be free in the summer. And there comes into play, there yes, the coupling to the squad to see if it compensates him to continue for much less money or if he should continue scratching good contracts in other parts. His performance in the last games has been disastrous and in the last, despite having trusted him, Vogel left him in zero minutes. The two parts, with much to say. Davis and Harrell have contracts, but the displaced Marc Gasol also. The Spanish position is in danger and, even charging little, he could ask for a change if he sees that Drummond stays (and if Harrell, who has ended up very pissed off by his little presence on the court, too) and his options to play are reduced more. Drummond can opt for a short contract, relying on contractual formulations such as the mid-level exception or the early Bird rights, but as soon as the amount for the following season approaches 10 million, adjustments will have to be made. Pelinka has a lot of fabric to cut there.

There are players who go step by step, especially veterans. Markieff Morris and Wesley Matthews are good examples. Both, next to the now injured Jared dudley, they sign year after year to stay on top. But with their agreements, with the money in which they move, the Lakers do not cut anything if they want several strategies and accumulate it in an agreement with other players. Alex Caruso and Talen Horton-Tucker They could level up, but not too much. Looks are focused on Kyle kuzma, which has tried to assume its role well in this 2020/21 but has not succeeded and just this summer jumps from receiving three to thirteen million, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, experienced, powerful to contain in defense and throw from outside in attack but criticized for not giving more before the heavy losses of LeBron and Davis.

Nobody is aware that, despite being eliminated in the first round and that LeBron James has seen those words come true in his flesh for the first time, they are that: the team of Lebron James, Los Angeles Lakers. The capacity for conviction they have, despite the setback, is great. They will be one of the favorites next year once again. Injuries at very important moments have acted as an excuse and the market, which was going to be a bomb until the main assets were renewed in winter, will have elements of medium profile that, if it becomes hollow with Schröder, Drummond or both, can fall into the Staples when hostilities break out.