Drummer and founder of Slipknot, dies at 46 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

The music guild, especially focused on metal, is in mourning, as Joey Jordison, who was the drummer and founder of Slipknot, an American band formed in 1995, died at the age of 46, his family announced.

“We are heartbroken to share the news that prolific drummer, musician and artist Joey Jordison passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26, 2021. He was 46 years old,” read a statement issued by Jordison’s relatives.

“Joey’s death has left us with an empty heart and feelings of indescribable sadness.”

“For those who knew Joey, they understood his quick wit, gentle personality, giant heart, and love for all things family and music. Joey’s family has asked that friends, fans and the media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time, ”the text adds.

