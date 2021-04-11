Drugs, sex, coronavirus … Miguel Bosé’s phrases with Jordi Évole

This Sunday, the program Lo de Évole will broadcast on La Sexta the first part of the interview with singer Miguel Bosé, months after having retired from public life after the uproar generated by his opinions on the coronavirus. A week later the second part of the talk that Jordi Évole has had with Bosé in Mexico and that the artist granted him with the sole requirement that he not censor his opinions will be broadcast.

In that meeting, Miguel Bosé has talked about various topics: his addiction to drugs, sex, money, the death of his mother -Lucía Bosé-, his relationship with his father -the bullfighter Luis Miguel Dominguín-, or his opinion about the pandemic.

These are the most outstanding phrases what Miguel Bosé has told Jordi Évole in the different previews that La Sexta has shown throughout this week.

“Take off that mask”

Bosé, who starred in a series of controversies for his statements about the coronavirus and his support for the conspiracy theories around the pandemic, it has been positioned from the first moment against the mask.

“Take off that mask, but now!. I don’t talk to people with a mask, “he told Jordi Évole as soon as he saw him enter the door. The singer has acknowledged that he does not use hydroalcoholic gel and he has not done” any “PCR this year.” The truth is not known , or you don’t want to know, because there is a plan devised so that it is not known“, has defended.

Sex, drugs and money

At another point in the interview, Bosé has been sincere with Évole: “I’ve had wild years, wild sex, drugs… And one day I woke up and said: it’s over. I have left everything, seven years ago. Only. And I was very hooked, on a daily basis. “

Regarding his economic situation, the singer has admitted that he is currently experiencing difficulties because he cannot do tours and concerts, “like everyone else”, despite having made a lot of money in the past: “I have earned a lot of money, but I have paid a lot of schools. , houses, land … For love“.

“With age I have not become more conservative, I have become more lucid“, has also recognized the singer, who last week turned 65.

“My mother did not die of Covid”

The cause of death of Lucia Bosé It has also been another of the topics Miguel Bosé spoke about in the interview. According to the singer, his mother did not die of coronavirus.

“My mother did not die of Covid, and that has to stop now, “he said.” My mother was sedated to death and if she were alive she would be very involved and would be creating a lot of pain and anger. She was very rebellious and would be standing up to this farce, “he added.

“Franco was drooling with my father”

Also, the singer spoke about the relationship that the dictator Franco had with his father, the bullfighter Luis Miguel Dominguín, whom he idolized, according to Bosé. “He was drooling with my father. There are photographs in which you see Franco looking at my father with an admiring face … “, he told Évole.

“My voice comes and goes”

Bosé has also referred to the problems he has with his aphonia. “My voice comes and goes. Now I can speak, but I have come to have no voice, “he acknowledged.