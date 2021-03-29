Drugs and stress; the high price Demi Lovato paid for fame

Singer Demi lovato continues to delve into the dramas and miseries that have been happening throughout his life since he achieved fame in his teens and within the Disney factory. On the occasion of the premiere of his most recent documentary, ‘Dancing with the Devil’, in which she openly reflects on the effects of that overdose that almost cost her her life in 2018, the interpreter has not hesitated to publicly look back to establish connections between her drug abuse, as well as other behavioral problems, and those “traumas” that explain such painful consequences.

In his latest interview, the pop star has revealed that the levels of fame and scrutiny he accumulated in the late 2000s, when he had already established himself as one of the most beloved figures of the children’s television audience, ended up leading to a post traumatic stress syndrome whose effects became more and more noticeable over the years. This “hypervigilance”, as she has defined it herself when referring to the harassment of the most sensationalist press or the obsession of certain people to take a photo of her on public roads, has made her feel constantly observed and, above all, judged.

“At first I could not believe it, I did not imagine that it could have reached so much. But later, my therapist explained to me that everything is the result of that hypervigilance that I have been subjected to for so many years. I can hear the ‘click’ of a phone several meters away, I can feel perfectly when someone takes out their mobile to take a picture of me. That is hypervigilance and produces great pressure “, the artist explained in conversation with the Sunday Times magazine.

Likewise, the popular artist has wanted to influence the significant emotional damage that arises from being continuously subject to the judgments of the court of public opinion, which dares to analyze, assess and, where appropriate, criticize her most personal decisions when their only source of information comes from the magazines framed in the tabloid press. “It is very easy to have an opinion on a celebrity when you have not passed the cover of the trash magazine on duty. I understand that the temptation to say ‘I would do this like this or that way’ is irresistible. But no one is really going to know what it means to be who I am. “, has asserted.

Keep reading: Demi Lovato feels liberated after having confessed that she has been the victim of two rapes