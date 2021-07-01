Drug users in the world totaled 275 million in the last year

Around 275 million people used drugs in the last year globally, 22% more than in 2010, reveals the recently published annual report of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The document provides an overview of the global drug market, with special attention to the impact of drugs on the health and well-being of the population in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the 2021 World Drug Report, the potency of cannabis has quadrupled in certain parts of the world over the past two decades. However, the proportion of adolescents who perceive this drug as harmful fell by as much as 40%.

This conceptual gap persists despite the fact that studies have shown that cannabis use is detrimental to health, especially among long-term habitual users of the drug. Furthermore, most countries have reported an increase in cannabis use during the pandemic.

“The lower perception of the risks of drug use is directly related to the higher rates of consumption, and the report’s conclusions emphasize the need to close the gap between perception and reality in order to educate young people and safeguard public health. “stressed UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly.

A nurse delivers methadone to a heroin addict in Vietnam. (Photo: UNODC / PTRS / Nick Danziger)

The socioeconomic impact of the pandemic

The COVID-19 crisis has pushed more than 100 million people into extreme poverty and exacerbated unemployment and inequalities. Consequently, mental health problems are growing worldwide. This set of risk factors has the potential to stimulate an increase in drug use disorders.

The study highlights the changes observed in drug use patterns during the pandemic, including increased cannabis use and non-medical use of pharmaceutical sedatives. Underlying socio-economic factors are also likely to help accelerate the expansion of the illicit substances market.

The role of technology

As for drug traffickers, the publication notes that they have quickly recovered from the initial setbacks caused by the restrictions and confinements imposed by the pandemic. Furthermore, he adds that today they are operating again at pre-pandemic levels, driven in part by the increased use of technology and cryptocurrency payments.

Access to drugs has also been simplified more than ever through online sales, and the major drug markets on the hidden internet (also called the dark web) are now worth an estimated $ 315 million. yearly. Contactless drug transactions, such as through the mail, are also on the rise, likely as a result of the pandemic.

Rapid technological innovation, combined with the agility and adaptability of drug traffickers, who are now using new online platforms to sell drugs and other illicit substances, will likely increase the availability of illicit drugs.

The world drug problem haunts Latin America

Cocaine trafficking between South America and Europe is the world’s second largest cocaine route and continues to evolve, leading to increased competition between trafficking groups. This competition ends up raising the quality of the drug and lowering prices, thus aggravating the damage caused by drugs in Europe.

Cocaine manufacturing was disrupted early in the pandemic, but rebounded to its usual level shortly thereafter. However, the rate at which manufacturing used to increase was slower.

Also, the area under coca cultivation decreased globally by 5% in 2019, largely due to the first significant drop in cultivation in Colombia in the last six years. Despite this, that country continues to be the world’s largest source of cocaine, the report notes.

The farmland was stable in Peru and increased in Bolivia. The slowdown in the growth of coca cultivation had led us to suppose that in the following years there would be a fall in the rate of cocaine manufacture. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting socio-economic consequences could increase the vulnerability of farmers and create incentives for them to continue producing coca leaves, the study warns.

Positive trends

The increased use of technology during the pandemic has also generated innovation in drug prevention and treatment services, through more flexible health care models such as telemedicine, which allows health professionals to expand their reach and provide medical or preventive care to more patients.

The report also found that the two pharmaceutical opioids used to treat people with opioid use disorders, methadone and buprenorphine, have become more accessible.

With a view to the future

“Drugs cost lives. In an age where the speed of information often exceeds the speed of verification, the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us that it is crucial to cut the noise and focus on the facts, a lesson that we must take into account to protect societies from the impact of drugs, “said the executive director of UNODC.

The presentation of the World Drug Report 2021 took place on the eve of the International Day to Combat Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, celebrated every June 26.

This year’s theme of the UNODC-led campaign is “Let’s Talk About Drugs, Information Saves Lives” and it is intended to achieve a drug-free world.

Key figures

-Between 2010 and 2019, the number of people who use drugs increased by 22%, due in part to the increase in the world population.

-Approximately 200 million people used cannabis in 2019, representing 4% of the world’s population.

-The number of cannabis users has increased by almost 18% in the last decade.

-It is estimated that 20 million people used cocaine in 2019, which corresponds to 0.4% of the world’s population.

-Approximately 50,000 people died from opioid overdoses in the United States in 2019, more than double the number in 2010. Fentanyl and its analogues are implicated in most of these deaths.

-The number of new psychoactive substances detected worldwide has stabilized in recent years at just over 500 substances (541 in 2019).

(Source: UN News)