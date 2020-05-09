15 minutes. Drug trafficker Rodrigo Aréchiga Gamboa, known as El Chino Ántrax, a former member of the Sinaloa Cartel, violated house arrest in southern California and is under arrest warrant.

According to court documents to which the EFE agency had access this Saturday, on Wednesday of this week El Chino Anthrax was not located by the security forces at the home where he has been serving his probation for three days. This, after remaining in a federal prison in San Diego.

In the house, the belongings were not found, only the cell phone of Aréchiga Gamboa.

Following the officers’ report, the federal judge, Dana Sabraw, issued an order for his location and arrest.

Court documents recall that when El Chino Anthrax was released on probation and left the San Diego Metropolitan Correctional Center prison, where he served 87 months in prison, he was reminded to notify 10 days in advance, or 72 hours in extraordinary situations. , any change of residence.

“On or before May 6, Mr. Aréchiga Gamboa changed his place of residence without notifying the probation officer.” This is how the report reads. “Aréchiga Gamboa, weeks after his supervised release, apparently escaped. At the moment, it is unknown where he is.”

Your record

The Chinese Anthrax is designated by the United States (USA) as the leader of the “Anthrax”, the armed wing of the Sinaloa Cartel. In December 2013, he was captured by Interpol at the Amsterdam airport in the Netherlands. Later, in July of the following year, he was transferred to San Diego to answer charges of drug trafficking and conspiracy.

In May 2015, Aréchiga Gamboa pleaded guilty in US federal court to transporting cocaine and marijuana in the country.

Shortly before being arrested, and in his attempt to evade justice, he lived under the name of Norberto Sicairos García. In addition, he underwent plastic surgery on his face, and even tried to alter his fingerprints.

The police authorities asked that, in the event that Aréchiga Gamboa is captured, he be punished with 9 months in prison and an increase of 51 months of his probation.