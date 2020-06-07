Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

People involved in the narcotics business are looking for ways to distribute drugs through airports without detection. Now we were struck by the case of a subject in Mexico who tried to hide several grams of narcotics on an Xbox 360 special edition of Star Wars.

Through a statement published on June 5, 2020, the National Guard reported that it seized 2 packages at the Culiacán International Airport, Sinaloa. These illegal products were destined for homes in the states of Guerrero and Baja California and were found thanks to the work of a canine couple.

Buy Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on Amazon:

As we mentioned, one of the packages featured a special edition Xbox 360 Star Wars (yes, the one with the design inspired by R2D2) and a black control for the Microsoft console. Inside, the hardware concealed a plastic bag with around 200 grams of a substance that appears to be crystal.

But what about the other package? It has little interest for the video gamers since it only transported perishable foods such as machaca, flour tortillas, ciborio and a plastic bottle with what appears to be collagen. About 461 of what appears to be crystal were found inside this container.

Elements of @GN_MEXICO_ with the support of a canine binomial secured approximately 661 grams of the synthetic drug known as #crystal, which was hidden in a bottle with collagen and in a video game at # Culiacán International Airport pic.twitter.com/LQeej1ynxR – JORGE BECERRIL JB / 8 (@ MrElDiablo8) June 6, 2020

It is not the first time that something similar happens

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that a package related to video games has been seized at a Mexican airport.

In case you missed it: VAT in Mexico: what are the video game services that did not increase in price?

What happens is that a few months ago we saw the case of a stuffed Pikachu that was detained by members of the National Guard since he was hiding drugs. On the other hand, there is also the story of Famicom cartridges that were used to traffic spiders.

And you, do you remember another similar case? Tell us in the comments.

Follow this link to see more news related to the video game industry in Mexico.