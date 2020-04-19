Mozambique handed over to Brazil Gilberto Aparecido dos Santos, one of the most wanted drug traffickers in that country that had been detained in Maputo, who was held this Sunday in a Brazilian federal prison, both countries reported.

The suspect, detained for “illegal entry into national territory”, was “handed over to the Brazilian police authorities in compliance with an international arrest warrant,” the Mozambican Interior Ministry announced in a statement.

The drug trafficker left Mozambique on Saturday aboard a Brazilian military plane, said the police, who distributed to the press photos of the handcuffed suspect, boarding a small twin-jet.

The Brazilian Ministry of Justice reported this Sunday that Dos Santos is already in a federal prison in this country.

Prominent member of the largest Brazilian organized crime group, the First Capital Command (PCC), Gilberto Aparecido dos Santos, known by the alias “Fuminho” (smoke), had been on the run for more than twenty years, according to federal police Brazilian.

The Brasilia authorities consider him as the PCC’s “largest supplier of cocaine” and “responsible for the shipment of several tons to various countries.”

The drug trafficker detained in the framework of an operation carried out by the police of Brazil and Mozambique, with the participation of Brazilian diplomacy, the United States Department of Justice (DoJ) and the US Agency for the fight against drug trafficking and the drug (DEA).

At the time of his arrest, Gilberto Aparecido dos Santos was in possession of three passports – two Nigerian and one fake Brazilian – 15 mobile phones and 100 grams of marijuana, Mozambican police spokesman Leonardo Simbine said in Maputo.

According to the police, he had arrived in Mozambique in March.