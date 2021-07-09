Drug Agency clarifies side effects of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

07/09/2021 at 6:21 PM CEST

The Safety Committee of the European Medicines Agency (PRAC) has concluded that myocarditis and pericarditis can occur in “very rare” cases after being vaccinated against COVID-19 with the doses from Pfizer and Moderna.

Therefore, the Committee recommends including myocarditis and pericarditis as new side effects in the product information for these vaccines, together with a warning to raise awareness among healthcare professionals and European citizens.

Myocarditis and pericarditis are inflammatory conditions of the heart. Symptoms can vary, but often include shortness of breath, a pounding heartbeat that may be irregular (palpitations), and chest pain.

To reach its conclusion, the Committee conducted an in-depth review of 145 cases of myocarditis in the European Economic Area (EEA) among people who received the Pfizer vaccine and 19 cases among people who received the Moderna vaccine. The PRAC also reviewed the 138 cases of pericarditis after use of Pfizer and 19 cases after use of Moderna. By comparison, as of May 31, 2021, around 177 million doses of Pfizer and 20 million doses of Moderna had been administered in the EEA. In addition, the PRAC also examined the cases received from around the world.

The Committee concluded that the cases occurred primarily within 14 days of vaccination, most frequently after the second dose, and in young adult males. In five cases that occurred in Europe, people died. They were elderly or had comorbidities.

Available data suggest that the course of myocarditis and pericarditis after vaccination is “similar to the typical course of these conditions and usually improves with rest or treatment.”

The European Medicines Agency (EMA, for its acronym in English) stresses that health professionals “must be attentive to the signs and symptoms of myocarditis and pericarditis.” “They should tell people receiving these vaccines to seek immediate medical attention if symptoms suggestive of myocarditis or pericarditis appear,” they say.

On the other hand, the EMA establishes that, for the moment, it has not been possible to establish a causal relationship with myocarditis or pericarditis with the other two authorized vaccines, the Janssen and AstraZeneca vaccines. In any case, the Committee has requested additional data from the companies that market these vaccines.

At the end of May 2021, the cases of myocarditis reported in the European Economic Area from the EudraVigilance database were 38 for the AstraZeneca vaccine and none for Janssen. The cases of pericarditis were 47 for AstraZeneca and one for Janssen. In contrast, some 40 million Europeans have received the AstraZeneca vaccine and two million the Janssen vaccine.

Regardless, the EMA has confirmed that “the benefits of all licensed COVID-19 vaccines continue to outweigh their risks, given the risk of disease and related complications, and given that scientific evidence shows that they reduce deaths and hospitalizations for COVID-19 ».

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines contain a molecule called mRNA that has instructions for making the peak protein, located on the surface of SARS-CoV-2 and that the virus needs to enter the cells of the body.

When a person receives one of these vaccines, some of their cells will read the instructions from the mRNA and temporarily produce the spike protein. The person’s immune system will then recognize this protein as foreign and produce antibodies and activate T cells (white blood cells) to attack it. If the person later comes into contact with the virus, their immune system will recognize it and be ready to defend the body against it.