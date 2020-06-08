Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

In addition to its proposal in terms of design and mechanics, The Last of Us has caught the attention of players for its history and some topics that should not really be controversial but ended up being so. Ellie’s diversity and sexual preference, although they had already been addressed in The Last of Us: Left Behind, gave more to talk about with the revelation of advances in The Last of Us: Part II and although a sector accused the development team to include that content on purpose, according to Neil Druckmann, are only options that allow to better tell a story.

During an interview with Eurogamer, Neil Druckmann, director of The Last of Us: Part II, spoke about the elements in the story that have given rise to controversy, even though the game has not come out. In this sense, the creative pointed out that what the game’s narrative has been formed with, which now revolves around Ellie, allows them to approach their story and context: “We took a trip with Ellie and she is who she is. defined in the previous game, so let’s keep moving forward. He is now 19. How do we explore all facets of what it is to be that age? You think you are invincible. You think you know what is right and what is wrong in the world. You are sexually attracted to some types of people. Those are all the things we want to explore for this character, because that’s how we tell honest stories. “

On the other hand, Druckmann considered that the story of The Last of Us: Part II coincides with an important moment, at least in American society, where some sectors are raising their voices regarding what is not right: “if somehow You have a problem with that, well, that sucks, but the story is a triumph for us. It is ironic or perhaps sad, because I think the people who will benefit most from these kinds of stories are the ones who are shouting the loudest right now But I hope there is enough in the game to attract them and just normalize the things that should be normal. It is part of our society and it is part of having a character with interesting nuances. “

Finally, the director of The Last of Us: Part II pointed out that, at the end and beyond the controversy, there are elements that allow us to better tell a story: “everything is at the service of history. Obtaining better diversity gives us a better story gives us fresher perspectives on the conflict. And I hope that once they play, they realize that. “

The Last of Us: Part II will debut on June 19 on PS4 and in this link you will find all the information related to one of the most anticipated games in recent years.

