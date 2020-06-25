Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

One of the biggest gaming scandals in the past year was the leak of The Last of Us: Part II. As you know, an alleged hacker released material from the game that revealed important points of the plot, which bothered many fans, but how was this experienced within Naughty Dog? Neil Druckmann, director of the game and vice president of the study, considers it to be one of the worst days of his life.

Before continuing, we want to make it clear that, due to the nature of the information, this note contains spoilers. So, if you haven’t played The Last of Us: Part II and you want to avoid ruining a surprise, we recommend you stop reading here. On warning there is no deception.

WARNING: spoilers for The Last of Us: Part II below

In a conversation with Kinda Funny, Neil Druckmann was questioned about the impact the leaks had on him and the entire Naughty Dog team. The first thing he did was make it clear that it was a really difficult moment since what leaked made the fans angry, but the team responsible for The Last of Us: Part II did not have the opportunity to say that there was more behind the game.

“The really difficult thing was when the leaks happened and we saw that scene come out. The love that people have for this character and all they have is that and the fact that later you play as the person who killed him. And they justifiably lose control. Then we have to sit there for 2 months meaning that there is more to it than that, but we can’t say anything. We only live with frustration and anger. That was difficult. It was really difficult, « said Druckmann.

Druckmann acknowledged that he received death threats

Druckmann later admitted that the day The Last of Us: Part II leaked was one of the worst in his life. He also noted that he was frustrated after receiving insults and death threats from the Internet community.

“It was one of the worst days of my life when the leak was. I saw it happen in real time. I saw when it got to YouTube. We were all panicking, asking to be removed. There is some delay so it takes about an hour to remove it. Maybe it had like a thousand visits when it was removed. Then you just sit there and your heart breaks. You realize it’s out there and there’s only a certain amount of time before it explodes.

A few hours later it is everywhere and you start receiving hate on various social networks, soon that transforms into death threats, anti-Semitic comments and insanity that I could never have anticipated. I knew those people were going to be upset about the death of a character they love. I never thought I would have reached this level of hatred. I don’t know how to describe it, maybe frustration? ”Druckmann finished.

The Last of Us: Part II is available for PlayStation 4 from June 19. You can know more about this launch by clicking here.