Cruzeiro’s football director, Ricardo Drubscky, is thinking of having at least three more reinforcements, but he says he is satisfied with the current squad of Raposa to play the B Series of the Brazilian Championship.

Drubscky stressed that the priority at the moment is to strengthen the two sides of the team, positions considered lacking by coach Enderson Moreira.

-Our coach, our coaching staff and our football director consider Cruzeiro’s squad to be very good, very qualified. We are very happy with the squad we have, in addition to Régis, Pratrick Brey and Lucas França, we will bring two more, three players – said Ricardo Drubscky in an interview with Rádio 98FM.

The manager also commented how difficult it was to assemble the squad of 2020 at the beginning of the year, due to the large volume of departures of several athletes who preferred to leave the club.

The Raposa leader praised the celestial group, but still wants reinforcements for the sides- (Gustavo Aleixo / Cruzeiro)

Photo: Lance!

Another quote from Drubscky is Cruzeiro’s financial problem and even the players who haven’t been able to make their debut yet, such as striker Iván Angulo, coming from Palmeiras.

-If we do a retrospective of the last games, there are players who didn’t even debut, there are players who started in the last game. Adilson suffered for receiving one player after another and was unable to fit them all. It is the mystique of the first three months, when you reformulate and fail to fit and many coaches suffer from it. In addition, we are experiencing financial problems, we have to readjust players’ salaries, players in court, now the pandemic-said.

Finally, a football director from Cruzeiro praised coach Enderson Moreira, believing that he will be able to “league” the squad to make a strong B series.

-Our team will get it right. I don’t want to put sugar in a fan’s mouth. I know the fan is very smart and intelligent. But we have a good team, let’s build a good game, because we have one of the greatest coaches in Brazil with us – concluded Drubscky, who took over after Ocimar Bolicenho resigned.

See too:

Pablo reveals that he negotiated with Fla in 2018