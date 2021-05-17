Drought in Brazil puts the world supply of oranges, coffee at risk

(Bloomberg) – Brazil, the world’s largest exporter of coffee, sugar and orange juice, just had a rainy season with almost no rain.

Soils are parched and river levels are low in the south central region of the country, one of the main sources of agricultural production. The drought is so severe that farmers fear running out of water supplies that help keep crops alive during the next few months, the country’s dry season.

Mauricio Pinheiro, 59, began watering his arabica coffee crops in March, two months earlier than usual, after his 53-hectare plantation received less than half the rain it needed. You are using so much water for plants that there is not enough left for your house. To keep the showers and taps working, he has had to find another well.

“My irrigation reservoir is drying up now, that usually happens in August,” said Pinheiro, who lives in Pedregulho in the Alta Mogiana region, in the state of São Paulo. “I am very concerned about running out of water in the next few months.”

The possibility of orange trees and coffee plants drying out comes at a time when agricultural crops are hitting multi-year highs, fueling fears of food inflation. Rising food costs can exacerbate hunger, a global problem that has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Coffee and raw sugar contracts on the ICE futures exchange in New York have already reached four-year highs.

If not even irrigated areas can get enough water, Brazil’s coffee and orange production could decline for the second year in a row. Brazil’s current orange crop was down 31% from the previous season, the biggest decline in 33 years, and production of arabica coffee, the high-end type used by chains like Starbucks Corp., is also falling sharply.

Rainfall was disastrously low in many areas of São Paulo and Minas Gerais between January and April, said John Corbett, CEO of aWhere Inc.Over the next 15 days, most of Brazil is expected to remain drier than normal. .

Although drought is typical at this time of year in Brazil, it is expected to last longer than usual, raising concerns. Regular rains will return to the region between October and November, instead of September, said Celso Oliveira, a meteorologist at Somar Meteorologia.

About 30% of Brazil’s orange crops and 15% of Arabica coffee fields are irrigated.

“The levels of the rivers and lakes have been very worrying,” said Regis Ricco, director of RR Consultoria Rural, based in Minas Gerais.

Francisco Sergio de Assis, a coffee producer from Monte Carmelo, a municipality in the Cerrado region of Minas Gerais, started irrigating his fields a month earlier, and he doesn’t think his water reserves will last if it doesn’t rain in September.

The situation is becoming critical for the orange trees. Emerson Fachini, an orange farmer who cultivates 45 hectares in the municipality of Palestina, in the state of São Paulo, said that he has had the irrigation systems on most of the time since January.

“The water tanks are drying up, exhausted just before the dry season,” Gilberto Tozatti, from GCONCI-Group Citrus Consulting, based in São Paulo, said by phone. “The situation is affecting most of the state of São Paulo and it continues to harm next season’s harvest ”.

Original Note: World's Oranges, Coffee at Risk as Brazil Runs Out of Water

© 2021 Bloomberg LP