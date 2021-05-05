Drought in Brazil now also affects coffee: Graph

(Bloomberg) – The abnormally dry conditions in Brazil that have helped drive corn prices to the highest level since 2013 also threaten coffee production at the world’s largest producer. After receiving less than half of the expected rainfall in March-April, key growing regions for higher-quality arabica beans will have at most a few drops of precipitation in May, which may push up futures prices. which are already close to a maximum of three years. In São Paulo, Mogiana and Minas Gerais, no rains are forecast, while the south of Minas Gerais could fall 10 millimeters in the whole month, one sixth of the forecast, according to Somar Meteorologia.

