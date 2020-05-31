May 31, 2020 | 5:00 am

Dropbox, a company based in San Francisco, has favorable numbers due to the need for remote work worldwide for confinement.

Since mid-March, Dropbox Business Team daily testing has increased 40%, with higher levels of engagement and collaborative activity, according to information posted on their blog.

The demand for its services is also reflected in the favorable performance of its shares, whose value has increased 26.1% so far this year. As of May 29, the company had a market capitalization of $ 9.297 million.

Certainly a large percentage of the world is being forced into a remote working state for the first time, but I think the effects will linger much further when we return to the office.

Drew Houston, CEO of Dropbox, said in a call with investors after his quarterly report

The business version of DropBox provides visibility, total control, cloud storage and great collaboration capacity given the current confinement situation, according to Luis Herrera, Head of Channel Sales LATAM at Dropbox.

Dropbox for companies is born as an administration console with professional capabilities that the free version does not have. An important part is information security, the other is to be able to work with all employees collaboratively and quickly.

Luis Herrera

Herrera explained that in the free version you can also share information internally and externally, but the company does not know where the information is going. This becomes complicated in terms of security and control.

Dropbox was developed agnostic to any platform or operating system, so they have integrators with more than 300,000 thousand applications. One of the most used applications at the moment in Dropbox Business + Zoom, revealed the executive.

Before April, the company saw more than a 20-fold increase in the use of its Zoom integration, compared to February levels.

In Mexico, Dropbox is sued by SMEs

Herrera commented that, in Mexico, its main users are SMEs.

“In the region, the main focus of the company initially was Mexico and Brazil. We have grown a lot. In Mexico they have a lot of participation from SMEs and also some companies at the enterprise level, ”he explained.

Due to the impact that the SME sector has received, Herrera comments that they offer flexibility to companies, for example with deferred payments.

Although many SMEs have also contacted them because they have realized the need to continue acquiring technology to accelerate their digital migration.

Worldwide, more than 350,000 companies use Dropbox, including Facebook, Uber and BBC London, as well as educational institutions such as the Universidad de los Andes and MIT.