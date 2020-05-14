BRASÍLIA – The new coronavirus pandemic has hit industrial companies in a variety of ways with falling demand, decreased or even stopped production, logistical difficulties and difficulty in accessing credit. For seven out of ten companies in the sector, the drop in revenue is the main impact of the pandemic at this time, according to Special Survey: Impact of covid-19 on Industry, prepared by the National Confederation of Industry (CNI).

In addition to the drop in revenue, 53% of entrepreneurs they also cited the decline in productive activities among the main impacts of the crisis. Then, 45% pointed customer default; 44% spoke drop in orders and orders and 34% complain production stoppage. The difficulty in accessing credit was cited by 22% of industrial entrepreneurs.

In response to falling demand, 76% of companiess surveyed reduced or halted production. The Poll I heardu 1,740 companies, between April 1st and 14th. Others 45%, despite continuing to operate, they recorded a sharp drop or fall in production. Only 4% of entrepreneurs reported an intense increase or increase in production.

According to the data, 59% of entrepreneurs are struggling to meet current payments and 55% reported that access to working capital has become more difficult. When asked about the measures taken in relation to labor, 15% of companies say who laid off employees.

“The research signals how the industry will be post-pandemic. We already imagined that the industrial sector would suffer a lot, as it was already weakened and starting its recovery, when we were caught by surprise by this crisis. Despite this, there is a great effort to keep up jobs, which is very important, especially given this new reality “, says the director of Industrial Development at CNI, Carlos Abijaodi. “But the main problem for companies is access to credit, resources are not reaching the end”, he adds.

The negative impacts of the pandemic were felt by 91% of Brazilian industries by April, according to the survey. Only 6% of entrepreneurs replied that the company was not impacted and for others 3% the impact was positive.

Regarding the demand for products and services, 38% of respondents reported that there was an intense drop in demand and other 38% reported a fall. The sectors that had the most intense drop in demand were those of clothing (82%), footwear (79%), furniture (76%), iprinting and reproduction (65%) and textiles (60%).

The research also points out that, among industrial companies, 59% consider that financial availability is difficult or very difficult to deal with routine payments, such as taxes, suppliers, salaries, electricity, rent.

The crisis also disrupted the logistical structure and made access to inputs and raw materials necessary for production difficult. The Survey shows that, on the supply side, 76% of companies have faced difficulties in the logistics of transporting their products or supplies due to the pandemic. Among industrial companies, 77% say have also encountered difficulties in obtaining inputs or raw materials.

Employees

Almost all industrial companies, 95%, adopted measures in relation to their employees in response to the crisis. Among the most adopted measures, 65% of companies they removed employees from the risk group and promoted information and prevention campaigns, with extra hygiene measures in the company.

The home office was adopted by 61% of companies. The granting of vacation to part of the employees was adopted by 50%; and the removal of employees with symptoms of the disease due to 49% of companies.

