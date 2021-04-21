Drop in Cuban Trade Reflects an Economy in Crisis: Graph

Bloomberg

How to save Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus: A. Webb

(Bloomberg) – With the disintegration of the European Super League, the integrity of the game has been preserved. However, football clubs, from Madrid to Macclesfield, still face an ongoing problem: how to become financially sustainable. The situation is twofold. Since revenue is closely related to performance on the court, clubs can face huge gains and painful losses from year to year. And no matter how much revenue increases, profits can be eaten up by player acquisition costs and salaries, which also increase proportionally. Still, there is a potential solution: Teams could sacrifice some revenue for more predictable profits. explain. The driving forces behind the European Super League appear to have been Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus Football Club SpA, even though American-owned teams in England, such as Manchester United Plc, were too eager to join the race. In the 1990s and 2000s, teams like Real and Barça had a huge financial advantage over their regional rivals because they were owned by their fan associations. That meant they could finance acquisitions of players with large amounts of debt because they did not have to worry about recording significant profits. The moment oil and metals money entered English and French football the situation changed. In 2003, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich acquired Chelsea FC, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Mansour of Abu Dhabi bought Manchester City FC in 2008 and the Qatar Investment Authority took over Paris Saint-Germain in 2012. From there from then on, those teams could raise capital with both debt and stocks, without having to worry about posting big profits. Meanwhile, Barça and Real were restricted to financing themselves with debt, because fans would never approve of the sale of equity stakes. These circumstances made the financial playing field uneven, and the European Super League aimed to solve these problems. For the 15 permanent members, it eliminated the financial risk of not qualifying for Europe’s most lucrative club competition, the Champions League, with its hefty multi-million euro streaming royalties, which meant teams could predict with Accurate your income years into the future. And, equally important, the Financial Times reported that teams had committed to spending no more than 55% of revenue to build their teams. Therefore, the tournament would balance income and expense imbalances between teams, of course, it would only do so for a select few. The other 1,000 professional teams in the European football system would have to fight for the scraps. And if Barcelona, ​​the richest team in the world by income, has problems with the imbalance of the sport, imagine the difficulties that the lowest teams in the pyramid face, in the second or third division. While the threat of a breakaway league is likely to be almost dead, UEFA, the administrative body for football in Europe, still needs to find a way to make the sport economically sustainable for all. This is why a viable solution might be for higher teams to sacrifice more revenue to those lower down the food chain in exchange for higher profitability. For example, the English Premier League has a system of Parachute payments for those teams that are relegated, meaning those teams receive tens of millions of pounds in the three years after their fall to the lower division to soften the blow to their finances. In the Champions League it should be considered to do the same. Yes, it would be more complicated, because it is impossible to predict how many of the same teams will qualify each year, but a cash pool could be set aside and the payout will equalize over time. The major national leagues should also consistently share more revenue with those lower down the pyramid, rather than simply through parachute payments. Acquiring this model would be to the benefit of the major teams as it would reduce the risks to their teams. businesses by providing them with a softer landing in case the team falls through tough times. In return, soccer needs a strict cap on how much teams can spend on their roster. This currently exists as a proportion of income, but it would be better to establish a single number for the entire region. Here’s how it works in America, where salary caps are set annually based on league revenue: Last year, the NFL had a salary cap of $ 198 million. That’s about half of annual revenue, even for the smallest football teams. In 2017, Manchester City spent 79% of revenue on salaries, even before shedding 200 million pounds (US $ 279 million) on the purchase. from players like Spanish defender Aymeric Laporte and Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson. The net effect of salary caps and better income distribution would be to even out some of the financial peaks and troughs. None of this will be easy to achieve. It will require the participation of all interested parties. But for team owners, sacrificing some income in exchange for ensuring profitability is a fair trade. The collapse of the Super League may have reduced pressure on UEFA, but it did not solve any of the sport's underlying financial problems. Now, perhaps, there is a greater impetus to fix them.