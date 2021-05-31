Drones would have an important mission against poaching

05/31/2021 at 9:25 AM CEST

SPORT.es

Drones, satellites and laser sensors They are not objects that would normally be associated with the protection of animals. According to a report by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), the planet’s wildlife has plummeted by 68% since 1970, with threats that include poaching and habitat loss.

But around the world, animal conservation has now evolved, so it’s not just rangers and anti-poaching groups that monitor our world’s wildlife. So how is technology helping modernize animal conservation? The most striking example of technological innovation can be found in the Balule Nature Reserve in South Africa, which is part of the huge Kruger National Park.

The cameras of the phones mounted in protective cases transmitted images of animals to people all over the world. Thousands, sitting comfortably at home, became virtual rangers with this anti-poaching pilot project: Wildlife Watch, from Balule, Samsung and Africam. Viewers were able to report suspicious activitysuch as seeing fence lines cut or hearing gunshots, and alerting rangers to the possibility that poachers and trapped animals may need to be rescued.