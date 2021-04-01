drones to carry towels

The coronavirus pandemic revolutionized the world, generating innumerable changes that, to a large extent, affected the sport and its different competitions. Of course, tennis is not exempt. In this case, it was the organizers of the US Open who decided to dabble in an ingenious measure: drones to distribute towels to players during matches. With Rafael Nadal as a model, the tournament presented -from its social networks- an illustrative video.

It should be noted that the innovative plan devised adds to the long list of modifications that have been put into practice since the appearance of Covid and would work for the first time in the 2021 edition of the aforementioned Grand Slam.

The US Open and a curious innovation.

As it transpired, in case of observing favorable results resulting from the implementation of said technological advance, it will begin to be replicated in different ATP tournaments.

However, and beyond the positive of the case, drone implementation is, among other issues, a suffering for those who lost their place in sporting events (judges and ball bouncers) due to the need to reduce the amount of public present in the stadiums.

