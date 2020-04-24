The coronavirus pandemic continues to plague many countries around the world and, despite the fact that many have their sights set on the de-escalation of confinement and in the return to relative normality, the experts agree that the disease will still be with us for a long time. Given this, creative solutions begin to emerge to deal with the problems derived from it, such as drones capable of registering fever and the space between people.

Because the return to a normalized context, when it occurs, will be slowed down and with certain measures to ensure that there is no new outbreak or spread of the disease, which would force a return to the initial situation. That is why companies around the world, such as Google or Apple, work in concert with organizations in different territories to put in place systems that give the possibility of tracking the virus and establishing the maximum limit to it.

Draganfly, an American company specialized in working with drones, now wants to contribute its own solution. As they reported in a publication on Tuesday, they were going to start a collaboration with the Westport, Connecticut Police Department, to launch a pilot program to strengthen security against Covid-19 in the city.

Control at heights

As they explained, such a drone “will be equipped with a specialized sensor and computer vision systems that can display fever / temperature, heart and respiratory rates, as well as detect people sneezing and coughing in crowds, and wherever groups people can work or congregate. ” Furthermore, they could be used for proactively reinforce social distancing on public roads, measuring the space between people.

Although initially this technology had the approval of the authorities, the American Union for Civil Liberties (ACLU) of the aforementioned State was quick to show its disagreement with said decision, warning that the guard should not be lowered before interested actions by companies for expanding their business possibilities. “Any new surveillance measure that is not being defended by public health professionals and restricted solely to the use of public health must be promptly rejected,” they said in a statement.

The new technology, says Draganfly, would be possible thanks to the integration of various deep learning software and data services, in collaboration with the University of South Australia. The plan was “to use drone technology to help protect potential at-risk groups, such as seniors, crowds gathering in the city and state-owned beaches, train stations, parks and recreation areas, shopping malls and other areas where people tend to focus. “

The ACLU’s statements have caused the Westport Police Department to retract its decision, however, so the program will not be launched at this location. At least not yet.

Even so, with or without the intervention of Dranganfly and its tools, it is a reality that drones can be used efficiently in these times, and this has already been demonstrated in cities such as Madrid or Wuhan, at the beginning of the epidemic. But whether or not we’ll see these soon walking the streets measuring the temperature of passers-by and offering verbal warnings to reinforce social distancing It is something that, for now, we still do not know.

