Drones in the urban environment, will they come to stay?

Drone flights far from airports and urban infrastructures against which they can collide are not very risky. However, for drones to massively deliver packages in the heart of a densely populated city full of potential obstacles, including themselves when many are flying, or even help regulate the movement of cars and other vehicles, it will be necessary to create security systems that prevent the movements of these flying robots from being capable of causing human and material damage. Several teams of scientists and engineers are already working towards that goal, including the NASA group that has demonstrated the viability of the safe flight of many drones in a city. His work has included urban drone flight tests like the one shown in the photograph, which was carried out in downtown Reno, in the state of Nevada, United States. Perhaps one day, much closer than we think, it will become normal for us to see as many drones as traffic lights in the most central streets. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)

(Photo: NASA Ames Research Center / Dominic Hart)