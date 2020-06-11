The drone captured images of sea turtles as they arrive on Raine Island in Australia.

The researchers reported that aerial images recorded by a drone allowed thousands of turtles to congregate on the edge of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia during the nesting season.

The footage was filmed on Raine Island off the coast of the extreme north of Queensland, Australia, where more than 60,000 sea turtles are observed.

The colony north of the Great Barrier Reef is the largest in the world, with turtles running to the region for the nesting season from late October to February.

Green turtle hatchling. Image: Queensland Environment

The images have also helped researchers accurately estimate the population of green turtles nesting on Raine Island.

Without the use of drones, marine scientists would count the turtles swimming from a boat or paint a white stripe on the turtle’s back while resting on the beach.

They would then compare the ratio of painted turtles to unpainted turtles to determine how many were in the area.

“Trying to accurately count thousands of painted and unpainted turtles from a small boat in difficult weather conditions was difficult,” said to 7News Queensland Department of Environment and Science spokesman Andrew Dunstan.

“Using a drone is easier, safer, much more accurate, and data can be stored immediately and permanently.”

Female turtles arrive from Australia and Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, Vanuatu, and New Caledonia to lay their eggs on the beach overnight.

Below you can see the full shot:

Green sea turtles are the only herbivorous sea turtles and are endangered, and the images provide scientists with important information about their reproductive process.

“This research is of primary importance for the understanding and management of the vulnerable population of green turtles”, Dunstan said.

Sea turtles have roamed the Earth’s oceans for the past 110 million years.

Six of the seven species of sea turtles that swim in the planet’s waters are found in all oceans except the Arctic and Antarctic.

Source: Queensland Governmment