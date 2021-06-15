drone pilot saves animals in disaster zones

By Rollo Ross

LOS ANGELES, Jun 15 (.) – Using a high-tech drone equipped with a large thermal camera, a remote pilot has developed a way to save animals trapped under debris or in trees in disaster areas.

Douglas Thron was the cinematographer on a film about animal rescue when he was inspired by using an infrared viewer to find cats after fires.

“I thought, ‘Imagine if we put this infrared viewer on a drone, how many more animals could it find,'” Thron said at California’s Tujunga Canyon, where he was demonstrating the use of his drone.

The drone, which also has a focus and zoom lens, has the advantage of not making loud noises that can distress animals and can identify injured or stranded creatures much faster than conventional techniques.

Once an animal is found, Thron or a team can walk in to save it.

Thron said he has been traveling for much of the past two years helping rescue animals, heading to the Bahamas and Puerto Rico, Australia, Oregon and Louisiana.

During Australia’s devastating bushfires in early 2020, Thron was hired by the World Wildlife Fund to find as many animals as he could, no matter how small.

“I was able to get small spiny-looking, porcupine-like animals, like echidnas, to tiny pygmy possums in a tree the size of a mouse,” he said.

Thron’s work in emergency zones is now the subject of a six-part documentary series called “Doug to the Rescue.”

The final episode of the series shows Thron trying to locate an abandoned young dog in the mountains around San Bernadino. After locating the canine, Thron and his girlfriend adopted him, and Ghost now accompanies them on their adventures.

Thron has rescued hundreds of animals to date and wants to expand its business by training other qualified drone pilots to use infrared technology.

“With natural disasters getting bigger and bigger, my ultimate goal is to have an animal rescue ranch where people can adopt them because in most cases, the owners are never found,” he explained.

(Report by Rollo Ross. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)