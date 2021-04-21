Drone missions: what comes after the first flight of Ingenuity on Mars



The Ingenuity helicopter is worth more than $ 80 million.

Photo: NASA / Getty Images

NASA achieved a new advance in space exploration on Monday when the Ingenuity helicopter became the first aircraft to fly to another planet when it took off during the early hours of Monday.

The Ingenuity flight lasted 40 seconds and all the experts were delighted by the feat that faced different obstacles:

Because the atmosphere of Mars is extremely thin, the helicopter’s rotors had to rotate at more than 2,500 rpm, twice the revolutions a helicopter needs on Earth to be able to hover in the air.

The mission that took place more than 173 million miles between Earth and Mars, caused radio signals to take too long to reach a human controller for it to take over. The Ingenuity helicopter had to fly completely alone, with no direct contact with its handling team on Earth.

Related: A billionaire bought a SpaceX flight for three people to travel with him to space and announced it at the Super Bowl

What awaits the Ingenuity?

So that the feat of this Monday is understood is that the flight time of the helicopter that has worth more than $ 80 million, was likened to as a “Wright brothers moment” for space travel, so in the future mission drones could deploy drones to areas that could be inaccessible to rovers and astronauts.

But first there will be a few more test flights to take place in the next two weeks. Well says a phrase that you have to learn to walk before you can fly around the craters of the Martian terrain.

The US space agency’s ‘Perseverance’ explorer robot reached Mars, after a journey of about 480 million kilometers that began in July 2020.

You may be interested: