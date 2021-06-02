Drone flies over Icelandic volcano before crashing into lava

The images are fabulous. They were recorded and controlled by the youtuber Joey helms and show us a drone that flies over Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall volcano and is incinerated by the lava pouring out of it in one last epic moment. The youtuber was trying to get a close-up view of the lava gushing out of the volcano’s crater, when he flew too close to the action and ended up capturing the device’s final moments under the glowing lava flowing like a waterfall over the rim.

The Fagradalsfjall volcano, which is 40 kilometers from Reykjavik, began to erupt in March after lying dormant for more than 900 years.

Since then, crowds of hikers have flocked to the volcano to catch a glimpse of the eruption.