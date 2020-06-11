Every year, hundreds of thousands of female sea turtles head to the Costa Rican National Ostional Wildlife Refuge to lay their eggs on the beach and today, thanks to technology, we have a complete picture of how this migration occurs and how is that tourism is affecting them. In 2016, the biologist Vanessa Bézy, used a drone to film the arrival of the turtles as part of a study and today she has released the video.

This one of the few videos that show the arrival of the species from the sky (if not the only one), the others show the process from the beach.

Bézy says he is releasing the video now because turtles are increasingly threatened by the increasing number of tourists that crowd the beaches at critical times.

“Settlements around and within Ostional are growing rapidly, and regulations are needed to ensure they expand responsibly, Bézy says.”

According to the biologist told National Geographic, the day the video was recorded there was the equivalent of 5 thousand turtles in an area the size of a soccer field, covering a total area of ​​more than a thousand soccer fields, with a density of approximately one turtle for every square meter, something that does not happen elsewhere. PBut that’s not all, the video also shows the turtles regularly coming into view, suggesting that there is actually more below the surface than above.

Ostional is one of the only places in the world where such large arrivals occur; Only Escobilla beach, Oaxaca, is believed to receive more turtle visitors.

It is not known for sure how the Turtles manage to return to this beach to nest, the same one in which they were born, in such large quantities, but there are hypotheses that use the Earth’s magnetic field as a guide.

The arrivals usually last five nights and the incubation period for the eggs is around 45 days and everything happens between August and October of each year like clockwork. In that season, the beaches fill with tourists to see the show and severely affect the gestation process.