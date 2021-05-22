Drizzt could star in one of the Dungeons and Dragons series

The Dungeons and Dragons franchise may live a beautiful stage in the coming years with the ambitious plans that are being prepared for it in film and television. We know that a film is being prepared, which we knew today will be set in the Forgotten Realms, and in parallel there is at least one series in development. Now we get a new detail of what would be one of those series that is being prepared in the saga.

Still nothing is certain, that Future Dungeons & Dragon TV Series “Could” Focus On Iconic Drizzt Do’Urden. This comes from Wizards of the Coast, who have announced an all-summer celebration of Drizzt Do’Urden, the iconic drow ranger made famous in a series of best-selling fantasy novels by RA Salvatore. A press release about the celebration mentions the many pieces of merchandise and accessories, such as “action figures, Magic: The Gathering cards, Funko POP figures, Halloween costumes, t-shirts, replica scimitars and much more.” The press release noted that “a live-action television series is in development with eOne entertainment and, although it does not focus on Drizzt, a film set in the Forgotten Realms is being produced starring Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Rege-Jean. Page, Michelle Rodríguez, Sophia Lillis and Justice Smith ”.

An ambiguous way to comment on Drizzt, so from ComicBook they have been in contact to clarify everything, and that was when Wizards of the Coast was more direct and confirmed that the upcoming Dungeons and Dragons movie “does not focus on Drizzt, but there is a television series in development that could be”.

The TV series could be the same Dungeons and Dragons project that John Wick creator Derek Kolstad is working on. Earlier this year, Kolstad hinted that his next D&D television series would be set in the Underdark, a massive series of caverns that spans entire continents. Most of the drow (also known as dark elves) live in the Underdark, so the series could focus on the early life of Drizzt, who grew up in the drow city of Menzoberranzan, also known as the city of spiders. .

Drizzt Do’Urden is a heroic ranger accompanied by the magical panther Guenhwyvar. The character first appeared as a supporting character in Salvatore’s The Crystal Shard novel trilogy, but quickly became the focus of Salvatore’s long series of novels set in the Forgotten Realms. In books and other media, Drizzt is something of an outcast of drow society, who traditionally worships the evil spider goddess Lolth. Drizzt rejected the ways of Lolth and ended up becoming the hero of the frozen tundra of Icewind Dale, forming a found family with the characters Bruenor Battlehammer, Wulfgar and Cattie-brie.

To kick off the Drizzt celebration, Dungeons & Dragons released a four-minute animated video showing Drizzt’s origin story, written by Salvatore and narrated by Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch.

