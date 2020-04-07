TUESDAY, 04/07/2020 08:04
MenuNoticiasVideosLocalesNight ReportPoliciacaPoliticaDenunciationNationalInternationalUnited StatesClimateSportsTigresRayadosModel of the dayLiga MXUEFANFLSelection MexicanLife and styleContactA + What You SeeTVLiveNEWSHOTS>> 2007 m.
The rain will be present during the morning of this Tuesday in Monterrey, where a mostly cloudy sky with a maximum temperature of 27 degrees is expected.
INFO7
By: Alejandra Medina
INFO7My AccountNewsletterSPECIALSNight ReportNo WordsEN LIVEINFO7 News
A + What you see
SERVICESRSS
Mobile Info7
INFO7 on Facebook
INFO7 on Twitter
NEWSlocal
National
International
Weather
sports
Shows
INFORMATIONLook for
Contact us
Job Bank
About
Notice of Privacy
* Copyright © 2020 – All rights reserved. Registration or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy.