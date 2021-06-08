Driving with the deposit in reserve can cause problems to the car | Motor

The cars alert with a light and acoustic signal when the fuel tank is in reserve. Although the vehicle can still drive several kilometers with the tank in reserve, this could have a number of detrimental consequences for the vehicle and other drivers, as well as financial costs.

You are driving and you see, in the instrument panel of the car, that the light and acoustic signal is activated that marks the entry into reserve of the fuel tank. It is possibly one of the greatest fears of any driver, due to the fear of being ‘thrown’ in the middle of the road.

However, the cars are ready to continue driving with the tank in reserve for several kilometers. This distance will depend on each vehicle, depending on factors such as the size of the tank itself, fuel consumption or the type of driving being carried out.

The reserve of a car is a percentage of liters of the main tank, which is usually one eighth of its total capacity, and as a general calculation they can be traveled around 45 kilometers with the tank in reserve, although the larger models allow driving for about 120 km, according to Auto Bild.

Even so, it is not advisable to force the situation and rush for a long time without refueling the car, since Driving with the deposit in reserve can have several negative consequences for your vehicle and other people, as well as economic costs.

Drain the fuel tank It can cause impurities in the lower part of the tank to reach the engine and cause damage to the expensive parts to replacesuch as the pump or injectors, informs the DGT, which recommends refueling before reaching the reserve, as well as doing a comprehensive cleaning of the circuit if the tank becomes completely empty.

If the fuel level is not sufficient, the fuel pump will have to exert much more effort and wear will be greater; In addition, the pump will not be lubricated or cooled properly, which can cause its failure, explains La Vanguardia.

Another harmful consequence of driving with the tank in reserve is that, with the tank empty, there is a greater evaporation of the liquid, with which performance decreases and fuel consumption increases, reports the medium.

Finally, seeing how the fuel tank is running low can lead to reckless driving (for example, to immediately find a point to put the vehicle aside or to get to a gas station quickly) that affects the driver himself or other people and you can end up assuming stay ‘thrown’ in the middle of the road.

As for the economic consequences, You cannot be fined for driving in reserve, but there are other dangerous and punishable effects that may arise from this situation.

Among them are reckless driving due to haste and nerves (200 euros for reckless driving, not respecting the safety distance, improper overtaking, inadequate speed …), stopping in an inappropriate place (from 80 to 200 euros) or Carry fuel in a container other than an approved drum (up to 3,000 euros), for having had to walk to a gas station to buy fuel, Auto Bild collects.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Carlos Galán Feced.