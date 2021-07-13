Driving may reveal early signs of Alzheimer’s

07/13/2021 at 09:21 CEST

Everyone’s driving changes as we age. But in some people, subtle differences emerge in the way they control a vehicle, which scientists say are associated with the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

In an experiment to find out if these differences in driving can be detected using location tracking devices based on the Global Positioning System (GPS), a group of 65 and older in Washington state agreed that his driving be closely monitored for a year.

Among the 139 people who participated in the study, medical tests had already shown that about half of them they had very early or “preclinical” Alzheimer’s disease. The other half did not. Analysis of their driving revealed detectable differences between the two groups.

Specifically, those with preclinical Alzheimer’s tended to drive slower, make abrupt changes, travel less at night and log fewer miles overall, for example. They also visited a smaller variety of destinations while driving, sticking to slightly more confined routes.